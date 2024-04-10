Mattson Financial: Retirement Truth or False

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of FOX 17.

If you're in or near retirement, there are so many things to think about. With so much information out there- some good and some bad- you may need help to sort through some of that info.

Laurel and Taylor Steward, the wife and husband team at Mattson Financial Services, play another round of retirement "True or False" with Morning Mix host Todd Chance, to separate fact from fiction when it comes to saving for retirement.

To learn more about putting yourself in a position to retire wealthier, Mattson Financial has a great offer. For the first five callers who have saved $250,000 or more and who are retired or nearing retirement, Mattson Financial is offering a complimentary full-blown retirement plan. They'll sit down with you and provide a roadmap analyzing where you are financially, discuss where you want to be during retirement, and the steps you can take to get there.

Call 800-536-8907 to take advantage of this offer. Or learn more by visiting mattsonfinancial.com.