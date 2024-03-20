Mattson Financial: Pass Go and Retire

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of FOX 17.

Everyone has played Monopoly at least once in their life. With all the skill and strategy it takes to win, it can sometimes feel much like real life.

Winning at Monopoly can be a lot like winning at retirement planning, and Mattson Financial is here to help you pass go, and retire more successfully.

Laurel and Taylor Steward, the wife-husband team at Mattson Financial Services, share strategies on how people can play their cards right to win in retirement.

To learn more about putting yourself in a position to retire wealthier, Mattson Financial has a great offer. For the first five callers who have saved $250,000 or more and who are retired or nearing retirement, Mattson Financial is offering a complimentary full-blown retirement plan. They'll sit down with you and provide a roadmap analyzing where you are financially, discuss where you want to be during retirement, and the steps you can take to get there.

Call 800-536-8907 to take advantage of this offer. Or learn more by visiting mattsonfinancial.com.