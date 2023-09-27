Mattson Financial: Long-Term Care Coverage & Taxes

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of FOX 17.

Legislation from about 13 states is considering requiring their residents to have long-term care coverage and taxing those who don't have it. One of those states is Michigan, but what could that mean for those or near retirement?

Taylor and Laurel Steward, part of the family at Mattson Financial Services, define long-term care, and how people can avoid being taxed.

To learn more about putting yourself in a position to retire wealthier, Mattson Financial has a great offer. For the first five callers who have saved $250,000 or more and who are retired or nearing retirement, Mattson Financial is offering a complimentary full-blown retirement plan. They'll sit down with you and provide a roadmap analyzing where you are financially, discuss where you want to be during retirement, and the steps you can take to get there.

Call 800-536-8907 to take advantage of this offer. Or learn more by visiting mattsonfinancial.com.