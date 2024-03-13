Mattson Financial: Hunting for a secure retirement

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of FOX 17.

Whether you're a hunter or not, the sport is a very popular pastime in West Michigan and one that takes a lot of skill to do successfully. But what if that prize buck you're after is a more secure retirement?

Gary Mattson and Taylor Steward, part of the family at Mattson Financial Services, are hunters themselves. They joined the Fox 17 Morning Mix to share how people can successfully hunt down that secure retirement their clients are looking for.

To learn more about putting yourself in a position to retire wealthier, Mattson Financial has a great offer. For the first five callers who have saved $250,000 or more and who are retired or nearing retirement, Mattson Financial is offering a complimentary full-blown retirement plan. They'll sit down with you and provide a roadmap analyzing where you are financially, discuss where you want to be during retirement, and the steps you can take to get there.

Call 800-536-8907 to take advantage of this offer. Or learn more by visiting mattsonfinancial.com.