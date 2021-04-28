Mattson Financial: How to make the most of your retirement fund

If your boss gave you a call and asked whether you'd like to continue receiving your normal paycheck, or if you're like to receive three paychecks, which would you pick? Before answering, consider how much tax would be taken out of one paycheck versus three. The same can be asked about retirement funds and income tax: would you rather have one big chunk taken out, or small amounts over time?

Laurel and Taylor Steward, the husband and wife team at Mattson Financial, a full-service financial and retirement firm in the Grand Rapids area, share tips on how to make the most of your retirement fund.

To learn more about putting yourself in a position to retire wealthier, Mattson Financial has a great offer. For the first five callers that have saved $250,000 or more who are retired or nearing retirement, Mattson Financial is offering a complimentary full-blown retirement plan. They'll sit down with you and provide a roadmap analyzing where you are financially, discuss where you want to be during retirement, and the steps you can take to get there.

Call (616)-514-3831 to take advantage of this offer. Or learn more by visiting mattsonfinancial.com.