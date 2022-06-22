Mattson Financial: How to keep your retirement safe from inflation

Prices continue to surge across the country for everyday goods and few are feeling the sting quite like those in or near retirement. In fact, as inflation hits record highs, many retirees are being priced out of retirement altogether. So what can be done to protect your hard-earned savings?

Gary Mattson and Taylor Stewart, part of the family at Mattson Financial Services, explain how people can continue to keep their money safe in a questionable stock market and in times of inflation.

To learn more about putting yourself in a position to retire wealthier, Mattson Financial has a great offer. For the first five callers that have saved $250,000 or more who are retired or nearing retirement, Mattson Financial is offering a complimentary full-blown retirement plan. They'll sit down with you and provide a roadmap analyzing where you are financially, discuss where you want to be during retirement, and the steps you can take to get there.

Call (616)-514-3831 to take advantage of this offer. Or learn more by visiting mattsonfinancial.com.