Watch
Morning Mix

Actions

Mattson Financial: How to achieve a retirement jackpot

Videos
Mattson Financial: Retirement Jackpot
Posted at 10:57 AM, Mar 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-23 10:57:27-04

There have been some eye-popping lottery jackpots lately, and while becoming a millionaire may look like a good problem to have, sometimes more money leads to more problems.

Gary Mattson and Laurel Steward, the father-daughter team at Mattson Financial Services, talk about how people can win the retirement jackpot by properly managing their money.

To learn more about putting yourself in a position to retire wealthier, Mattson Financial has a great offer. For the first five callers that have saved $250,000 or more who are retired or nearing retirement, Mattson Financial is offering a complimentary full-blown retirement plan. They'll sit down with you and provide a roadmap analyzing where you are financially, discuss where you want to be during retirement, and the steps you can take to get there.

Call (616)-514-3831 to take advantage of this offer. Or learn more by visiting mattsonfinancial.com.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Governor-Kidnapping-Plot-480x360-generic.jpg

The Trial: Governor Kidnapping Plot