Watch
Morning Mix

Actions

Mattson Financial: Have positive thinking towards saving for retirement

Videos
Mattson Financial: How to think positive when it comes to your financial future
Posted at 2:52 PM, Jun 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-23 14:52:51-04

What is your answer to this common question: is the glass half empty or half full? If your answer is full, that's positive thinking! If it's empty, of course, it's negative. A similar outlook can be made on your retirement fund; when it comes to your retirement, is it positive or negative?

Gary Mattson and Laurel Steward, the father-daughter team at Mattson Financial, share how people looking to retire can have a positive outlook on their retirement funds, and stay away from the negative.

To learn more about putting yourself in a position to retire wealthier, Mattson Financial has a great offer. For the first five callers that have saved $250,000 or more who are retired or nearing retirement, Mattson Financial is offering a complimentary full-blown retirement plan. They'll sit down with you and provide a roadmap analyzing where you are financially, discuss where you want to be during retirement, and the steps you can take to get there.

Call (616)-514-3831 to take advantage of this offer. Or learn more by visiting mattsonfinancial.com.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time