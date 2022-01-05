Mattson Financial: Financial changes in 2022 and how it will impact your retirement

So much can change in just one year. As we wind down 2021 and start 2022, a lot has changed in the financial world.

Gary Mattson and Laurel Steward, the father-daughter team from Mattson Financial Services, discuss the changes taking place in the financial world and how those changes will impact your retirement fund.

To learn more about putting yourself in a position to retire wealthier, Mattson Financial has a great offer. For the first five callers that have saved $250,000 or more who are retired or nearing retirement, Mattson Financial is offering a complimentary full-blown retirement plan. They'll sit down with you and provide a roadmap analyzing where you are financially, discuss where you want to be during retirement, and the steps you can take to get there.

Call (616)-514-3831 to take advantage of this offer. Or learn more by visiting mattsonfinancial.com.

The segment is sponsored by Mattson Financial.