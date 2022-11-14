Watch Now
Mattson Financial: Creating a legacy before or during retirement

Posted at 11:11 AM, Nov 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-14 11:11:03-05

Most people may view retirement as the ultimate goal. There are many who love to create a lasting legacy, one that can affect generations to come. So how can someone n or near retirement
accomplish this?

Taylor Steward and Gary Mattson, part of the family team at Mattson Financial Services, discuss how people can leave a legacy for their families in their retirement.

To learn more about putting yourself in a position to retire wealthier, Mattson Financial has a great offer. For the first five callers that have saved $250,000 or more who are retired or nearing retirement, Mattson Financial is offering a complimentary full-blown retirement plan. They'll sit down with you and provide a roadmap analyzing where you are financially, discuss where you want to be during retirement, and the steps you can take to get there.

Call (616)-514-3831 to take advantage of this offer. Or learn more by visiting mattsonfinancial.com.

