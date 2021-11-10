Watch
Morning Mix

Actions

Mattson Financial: Changes in 2021 that will effect your financial future

Videos
Mattson FInancial: Changes in 2021 that will effect your financial future
Posted at 11:10 AM, Nov 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-10 11:10:06-05

Change is in the air, and it's not just the weather. There are several changes happening in 2021 that could affect your financial future for years to come.

Gary Mattson and Laurel Steward, the father-daughter team from Mattson Financial Services, share how factors such as inflation can impact your finances going into retirement.

To learn more about putting yourself in a position to retire wealthier, Mattson Financial has a great offer. For the first five callers that have saved $250,000 or more who are retired or nearing retirement, Mattson Financial is offering a complimentary full-blown retirement plan. They'll sit down with you and provide a roadmap analyzing where you are financially, discuss where you want to be during retirement, and the steps you can take to get there.

Call (616)-514-3831 to take advantage of this offer. Or learn more by visiting mattsonfinancial.com.

The segment is sponsored by Mattson Financial.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time