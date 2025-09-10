Master Arts Theatre celebrates 40 years of community theatre

For 40 years, Master Arts Theatre has brought eight main-stage shows annually, along with summer camps, classes, traveling theatre troups, and more. The theatre's programs are for performers of all ages, ensuring that lessons garnered on stage are carried for life.

The theatre is kicking off their 40th season with Gilbert and Sullivan's Pirates of Penzance on September 11. Little Women, Arsenic and Old Lace, The Sleeping Beauty, A Little Princess, and more are slated to be on the season's schedule.

The theatre's youth programs are expanding as well, where a spring break camp and more fall and spring classes will be added to the list of education opportunities for performers ages eight to seventeen years old.

An anniversary banquet is also expected to be part of the 40th anniversary festivities on Friday October, 10 at 6:30 P.M. featuring a complimentary dinner, performance, and updates on building a brand new theater.

There is so much to look forward to, and more! Master Arts Theatre executive director Luke Bouma joined alongside Susie Finkbeiner on the Morning Mix to share what's in store.

Visit masterarts.org for more information on the milestone year!

