Masquerade Ball set for Henderson Castle Foundation Fundraiser

An air of mystery and elegance is set to descend upon Kalamazoo as the historic Henderson Castle prepares to host its annual Masquerade Ball fundraiser on Saturday, September 27th.

Stepping back in time, guests are invited to don their finest attire and most intricate masks for a night of enchantment and giving back, all within the grand and storied halls of one of Michigan's most iconic landmarks. The funds raised from this special evening will be dedicated to a crucial cause: replacing the castle's broken elevator, ensuring folks with all abilities can access the second floor for tours and events.

The Henderson Castle, a stunning example of Queen Anne architecture, provides the perfect backdrop for such a magical event. Francois Moyet, the owner and "guardian" of the castle, is the visionary behind the ball. He believes the venue is a character in its own right, wanting guests to feel as though they have been invited to a private party from the Gilded Age.

Again, the event is on September 27th, from 6-10 p.m. Learn more about what to expect and then start shopping for that fancy mask! You can watch the full interview and find even more at https://www.hendersoncastle.com/

