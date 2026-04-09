Mary Free Bed doctor nominated for Woman of Impact award

The American Heart Association's Woman of Impact campaign recognizes local leaders advocating, fundraising, and improving the lives of women's heart health. It is a nine-week competition beginning in February where nominees who make the largest local impact are named as the Woman of Impact winner for their community, with the chance at advancing towards higher titles at the state and national levels.

West Michigan has four nominees, with one of them being Dr. Meagan Smith, a physiatrist at Mary Free Bed. Meagan's mission is a personal one, as she lost her mother Paula to a heart attack at 56. Meagan treats patients affected by cardiac events including heart attacks and strokes in her honor.

Those looking to support the campaign can donate online.

Meagan sat down with Todd to share more about the campaign and how the community can support these local leaders.

Visit womanofimpact.heart.org to learn more about the campaign.

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