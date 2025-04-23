Mary Free Bed continues awareness and resilience with the Limb Loss Awareness 5k

In partnership with the city of Kentwood Parks & Recreation Department, Mary Free Bed Orthotics & Prosthetics + Bionics is hosting the seventh-annual Limb Loss Awareness 5k and Kid's Fun Run. The event will be Saturday, April 26 at Veteran's Memorial Park in Kentwood.

The event is all-inclusive for participants of all ages and all abilities, with proceeds going towards Kentwood's Adaptive Recreation Programs to serve individuals with disabilites and provide safe, meaningful recreation opportunities year-round. Last year, over $20,000 was raised with over 300 race participants.

Event packet pickup begins at 9:00 A.M., with the Kid's Fun Run kicking off at 10:00 A.M. The 5k begins at 10:30 A.M.

Adult registration is $35 ($40 on race day) and includes a finisher medal and swag bag. Kid's registration is $10 and includes a finisher medal.

For more information, as well as event registration and volunteering, visit kentwood.us/limbloss5k.

