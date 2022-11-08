"Marry Poppins" is flying into Grand Rapids Civic Theatre Nov. 18 thru Dec. 18

The world's most popular nanny who's practically perfect in every way will be hitting the stage at Grand Rapids Civic Theatre.

One of the most popular Disney movies of all time is capturing hearts in a whole new way: as a practically perfect musical! Based on the books by P.L. Travers and the classic Walt Disney film.



The musical focuses on The Banks family in 1910 England. Young Jane and Michael have sent many a nanny packing before Mary Poppins arrives on their doorstep. Using a combination of magic and common sense, she must teach the family members how to value each other again.



"Mary Poppins" will have performances from November 18 through December 18. Performances will be Wednesday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. along with Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m.

Tickets range from $18 - $40.

To learn more, visit grct.org/marypoppins.