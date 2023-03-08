March is National Social Work Month, and Hospice of Michigan along with Arbor Hospice is recognizing a specific type of social worker: those who are specifically skilled to care for patients nearing end-of-life.

Hospice social workers are a key part of the process and should be honored for the work they do. Karen Monts, director of grief support services & practice manager of counseling services at Hospice of Michigan, highlights these workers and why the work they do is so important.

Learn more about Hospice of Michigan by visiting hom.org or calling 888-247-5701.