Maple Hill Golf & more appearing at West Michigan Golf Show

At DeVos Place, Feb. 11-13
Maple Hills Golf going to be at West Michigan Golf Show
Posted at 11:28 AM, Feb 09, 2022
While the courses in West Michigan aren't ready for golfers just yet, the West Michigan Golf Show will help scratch the itch for golfers ready to get out on the green.

From hot destinations and tips to contests and equipment, the expo will have everything golfers need to get back in the game once the winter snow melts.

One booth appearing at the show is the impressive mobile Maple Hill Golf Store. Bob Kitchen, co-owner of the course, talks about what Maple Hill will be bringing to the show.

The West Michigan Golf Show at DeVos Place will take place from February 11-13. Showtimes are Friday from 2-9 p.m., Saturday, from 10 a.m.- 6 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Admission is $12, with kids 14 & under getting in free.

See a complete show schedule and purchase tickets at westmichigangolfshow.com.

