Manitou Films premiering "Frontier to Freedom" at Celebration Cinema

A new documentary is set to release that celebrates the United States' semiquincentennial this year, as well as recognize the history of Michigan's role in the union.

"Frontier to Freedom" chronicles Michigan's history from the 1600s through path to statehood in 1837. Produced by Manitou Films, the film contains expert interviews, archival imagery, maps, and more that detail Michigan's history in war and socio-political factors leading to statehood.

"Frontier to Freedom" will be in theaters at Celebration Cinema North from June 5 through 7 with multiple showtimes throughout the day. Tickets are $12.75 per person and can be purchased at celebrationcinema.com.

Keith Patterson, Director and Producer of Frontier to Freedom, visited the Morning Mix to discuss the project.

Visit frontiertofreedom.com for more information.

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