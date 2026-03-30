"Man v Machine" improv series takes the stage at Dog Story Theater

As technology evolves, so does the boundaries of how it can be used in everyday life. For one improv troupe, they have embraced artificial intelligence as part of the act and add an additional layer to their performances.

"Man v Machine" is a Grand Rapids-based improv troupe that takes technology and comedy to another level between the human performers and Gerald, the A.I. mannequin machine. Audiences provide prompts and one prop, and two performances are given by the humans and machine, giving two different outcomes - with the same audience voting on who delivered it better!

Performances are held at the Dog Story Theater on Friday evenings, April 3, May 8, and June 5 at 7:30 P.M. Tickets are $20 when purchased in advance online.

Performers Bob Dekker, Evan Koons, Mary Jane Pories, and Russ Roozeboom visited the Morning Mix along with Gerald the mannequin to share more about the show process and what audiences can look forward to these upcoming months!

Visit manvmachine.net for more information and to purchase tickets.

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