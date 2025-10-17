Making Strides Against Breast Cancer with Berger Chevrolet

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Making Strides is an annual walk dedicated to raise funds for breast cancer research and lift up the voices of survivors, thrivers, and their caregivers. This year's walk will be this Saturday, October 18 at Calder Plaza. Activities begin at 8 A.M., while the walk begins at 10 A.M.

Berger Chevrolet has been in partnership with the American Cancer Society's event for over a decade. They continue to engage in fundraising efforts alongside community outreach, along with wearing the signature color of pink to begin conversations with customers.

The walk is free to attend, but participants must register and may do so online.

Berger Assistant Service Manager Amanda Belka and Warranty Administrator Jordan Chulski visited the Morning Mix to share more about the local outreach of Making Strides.

Visit bergerchevy.com for more information.

