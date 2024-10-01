Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk of West Michigan takes place Oct.19

Breast Cancer is the most common cancer among women, accounting as the second leading cancer killer in women. October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and there are multiple ways to get involved with the American Cancer Society.

One of the events people can get involved in is the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk on October 19.

From 8 to 11 a.m., Calder Plaza will open with breakfast and activities, a DJ, a balloon twister, face painting, and more. Then the walk will take place at 10 a.m.

The Making Strides movement raises lifesaving funds that support breast cancer patients, survivors, thrivers, and caregivers through every step of the journey. These funds provide enhanced digital offerings available to anyone across the nation, including one-on-one breast cancer patient support services and the use of video chat to safely connect patients, caregivers, and family members with valuable services and resources through our website, in addition to a 24/7 helpline.

Register and learn more at makingstrideswalk.org/westmichigan.

