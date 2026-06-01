Make The Chatter Matter with TalkSooner and MDOT

TalkSooner and the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) have partnered together over the last five years for the "Make the Chatter Matter" campaign. The campaign is part of TalkSooner's ongoing mission of providing resources for parents to have open and honest conversations with their children to make healthy choices surrounding substance use.

As difficult as these conversations may be, summer road trips provide a natural environment to initiate, listen, and engage. TalkSooner's resources are available for all stages of life and approaches to having these conversations that build trust.

Amy Embury, Prevention Manager of Lakeshore Regional Entity, which powers TalkSooner.org, sat down with Todd to share more about the campaign and discuss strategies parents can implement to begin having these healthy conversations.

Visit talksooner.org for more information and resources.

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