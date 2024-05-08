Make Spring Cleaning a Breeze with these 5 Tools

Whether you're a self-proclaimed neat freak or the kind of person with a designated dirty clothes chair, nobody wants to spend more time than necessary tidying up their home.

Executive Producer, Andrea Shaner, joined Todd and Michelle to share some tools that'll make your spring cleaning much easier.

1. Casabella Clean Water Spin Mop

Where to buy: Target.com



Features two buckets that work together, allowing for separation of clean and dirty water, making it easier to fill with clean water in any sink and discard dirty when done

It has an easy-to-use pedal spinner and spinning handle grip while also featuring a removable splash guard for cleaning

When carrying, the handles combine to form one with a comfortable grip making it easy to transport the mop around the home while cleaning

Super absorbent microfiber removes 99% of bacteria with clean water

2. Casabella Power Spin Scrubber Link: Target.com



Will transform your cleaning routine by providing cordless, rechargeable power at the touch of a button.

With spin speeds of up to 420 rpm, the scrubber effortlessly cuts through tough dirt and grime on almost any surface.

Comes with four unique scrubbing attachments for any cleaning job, whether inside your home or out.

The angled brush head is for corners and crevices, a dome brush can handle contoured surfaces like your bathtub or sink, and there are two sizes of flat brushes for large surfaces or for smaller, tighter areas.

Included is a middle extension which lengthens the spin scrubber up to 47.5 inches, giving you even greater reach if needed--and the brush head adjusts to provide the best cleaning angle.

The Power Spin Scrubber is safe to use on tile, laminate, glass, porcelain and more. Cleaning just got a whole lot more fun!

3. Evercare Pet, Giant Lint Roller, 60 Sheet Roll Link: walmart.com



60 giant layers of extra sticky pet tape picks up lint, hair and debris

Perfect for clothing, furniture, car interior and more

Easy-tear design allows you to quickly reveal a fresh sheet, while the precision razor cut edges ensure a clean tear every time

Versatile design can be used at home or on-the-go

Can be refilled with Evercare 4.6" Giant Refill Rolls (sold separately) when you run out of sheets

4. GoodCook EveryWare 40-Piece Boxed Container Set Link: walmart.com



Whether you're moving into a new kitchen or re-thinking your food storage options, this 40-piece set is what you need

Great for meal-prep, for leftovers and snacks, and for taking lunch to work

The unique Click and Close lids let you hear that the lid is securely closed and leakproof, and the twister lids screw on securely, so there's no worry about spilling

The domed lids mean you can use the full capacity of the container without having the lid compress or smash the food as it's pressed onto the container

These handy containers are freezer safe, microwave safe with the lid removed, and dishwasher safe for simple cleaning

5. Solid Dish Bar Link: shop.justbee.us

