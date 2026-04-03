Make-A-Wish Michigan named charity partner of the Grand Rapids Triathlon

Make-A-Wish has been making wishes come true for children living through critical illnesses. With April being World Wish Month, there are plenty of opportunities to get involved and help wish kids, including donations, volunteering, or attending a local event.

The Grand Rapids Triathlon has selected Make-A-Wish Michigan as the official charity partner, giving athletes a chance to race with intention while grant wishes to Michigan wish kids. Being part of the statewide Dream Team not only allows participants to race in triathlons, but also local marathons, 5K's, and personal fitness challenges.

One of this year's events is the 2026 Grand Rapids Triathlon, which will be held Sunday, June 7 in Ada Park with the first race beginning at 7 A.M. Registration is now open online at grandrapidstri.com. There are 21 different events to choose from for the event including a virtual option.

Ellie Wilcox, Sr. Director of Impact Giving for Make-A-Wish Michigan and Jon Conkling, Race Director of Grand Rapids Tri visited the Morning Mix to discuss the partnership and how the community can support.

Visit wish.org/michigan/dream-team for more information on the Dream Team and additional opportunities to get involved!

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