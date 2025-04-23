Make-A-Wish Michigan continues mission of granting wishes to critically-ill children

Every 20 minutes, a child is diagnosed with a critical illness. In Michigan alone, an estimated 800 children will be newly diagnosed with a critical illness in 2025. For over 40 years, Make-A-Wish has made it their mission to help critically-ill children and their families through life-changing wishes, allowing unity and empowerment to fight and overcome critical illnesses.

April is Make-a-Wish month, and a wish is granted every 33 minutes in the United States and its territories.

Kiersten Schulte, Development & Signature Events Manager for Make-A-Wish Michigan and Wish Kid Mailynn visited the Morning Mix to talk about how the organization continues granting wishes.

For more information, visit michigan.wish.org.

