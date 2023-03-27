Make a difference in your community; attend the (re)invest in GR Community Report on March 29

Over the past several months, dozens of organizers held five community conversations about the City of Grand Rapids budget and how tax dollars are being spent. The Coalition for Community-owned Safety's (re)invest in GR campaign will now present those findings in their upcoming report on March 29.

With 20 years of experience building affordable housing and community power, LINC UP has become more strategic in its pursuit to achieve racial equity in Grand Rapids.

At its core, LINC UP provides transformational work in positively affecting change in West Michigan neighborhoods. They've partnered with other like-minded organizations to create the Community Owns Safety Coalition to help empower citizens and help them advocate for policies; ultimately changing policies that limit advancement opportunities in under-resourced communities and neighborhoods.

Click here to learn more about their 2021-2023 Strategic Plan. For those who want to get more involved, they're inviting West Michigan residents to re-imagine a safer and healthier community through investments in six focus areas that align with the root causes of crime:



Affordable Housing

Mental Health

Physical Health

Environmental Sustainability

Police Accountability

Equitable Economic Development

The next opportunity to get involved will be to attend their (re)invest in GR Community Report on March 29.

Learn more on how to get involved by visiting lincup.org or reinvestingr.com.