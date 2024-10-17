Watch Now
Magician Trino brings more shows that will Amaze and Amuse to Wealthy Theatre

Enjoy the magic show on October 19 at 6:30 and 8:30 p.m.
Amaze & Amuse returns for its 5th year, a show each month that brings a night of magic, comedy and unforgettable fun at the Wealthy Theatre.

Perfect for a date night, an office outing, or a fun get-together with friends, Amaze & Amuse offers a unique entertainment experience that you won’t want to miss.

Shows occur monthly at Wealthy Theatre, with each performance featuring Trino alongside a different special guest act.

October's show takes place on the 19th at 6:30 and 8:30 p.m.

Purchase tickets at grcmc.org.

