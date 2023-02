With a wave of his hand, he can make the amazing happen. Grand Rapids magician Trino is back with more shows and more tricks this weekend.

Tricks Aren't for Kids in Paw Paw will take place on February 10 at The Lucky Wolf.

Amaze & Amuse will take place on February 11 at Wealthy Theatre in Grand Rapids.

Both shows start at 7 p.m.

To purchase tickets to these shows, visit trinomagic.com/links.