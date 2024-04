WonderBash is a magic convention set to hit Grand Rapids this month and it promises more than tricks. The event promises to bring some of the best illusionists, ventriloquists, and more to West Michigan.

Taylor Hughes, one of the performers at WonderBash, joins the Fox 17 Morning Mix via Zoom to talk about what he’s bringing to the Wealthy Theatre stage on April 20.

Purchase tickets and learn more at GRMagicFest.com.