Magician Chad Banister brings wonder and awe through interactive performances

Lansing-based magician Chad Banister specializes in interactive magic for audiences of all ages, using engaging, visual content for all kinds of performances. He performs throughout Michigan across different festivals, theaters, schools, and corporate events, having recently featured on WILX's "Making an Impact".

Chad emphasizes that magic isn't just about performing tricks, but interacting with audience members and creating that performer-to-audience connection. Outside of his performances, he teaches workshops and private lessons for those interested in learning in the art of magic.

Chad visited the Morning Mix to demonstrate two tricks involving a silk scarf and drawing pad! You can keep up with his adventures and upcoming performances on Facebook.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok