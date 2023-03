Trino is back at Wealthy Theatre for another Amaze and Amuse show this March. While that show has sold out, there are more shows coming up in April featuring many talented magicians.

The Amaze and Amuse show will take place on April 21 and 22. There will be performances at 7 p.m. on both dates.

Then on April 22, there will be a Magical Morning show at 11 a.m.

Tickets for these shows range from $25-$50.

Tickets for all shows are available at TrinoMagic.com/links.