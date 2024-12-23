Watch Now
Magic Again: Michigan music artists Klay Fennema and Evelyine produce original Christmas song

Something awful happens to many of us when we grow up, the magic and wonder of Christmas fades as the weight of the world and adulting makes it harder to remember.

A couple of Michigan musicians want to bring that feeling back through the music they've created in a new song called "Magic Again."

The song is a collaboration between Kaly Fennema of the band Trixy Tang, and singer-songwriter Evelyine, and they joined the Fox 17 Morning Mix in the studio to perform their new holiday hit.

