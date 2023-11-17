Made Market hosting Grand Rapids Holiday Market on November 18

Holiday markets are popping up all over West Michigan, and they are a great way to give a gift that's heartfelt, one-of-a-kind, and made in West Michigan.

Another holiday market will be taking place at the Goei Center on November 18, with dozens of local vendors appearing to sell their unique, handmade items. From art to jewelry, to food, and beyond, there will be an opportunity to find something for everyone on that gift list at the Made Market.

The event will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

To see a complete list of vendors, visit mademkt.com.