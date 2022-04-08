Mac & Cheese Fest coming to Kalamazoo June 18 & 19

The festival you never knew you wanted but always knew you needed is coming to Kalamazoo on June 18 & 19, the Mac and Cheese Fest!

Outlier Events is partnering with the Kalamazoo Growlers baseball team to host the 4th annual Mac & Cheese Festival highlighting local food vendors for their unique take on mac and cheese along with a variety of beer samples and even milk stations on the field.

Mac & Cheese Fest will take place at Homer Stryker Field in Kalamazoo.

Tickets cost $40 for general admission and $55 for VIP access. General admission can enter the stadium from 4 - 8 p.m. while VIP gets early entry at 3.

Purchase tickets and learn more at macandcheesemi.com.