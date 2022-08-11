Lung Cancer; How it's caused and how to lower the risk

According to the American Cancer Society, the chance that a man will develop lung cancer in his lifetime is about 1 in 15; for a woman, the risk is about 1 in 17. These numbers include both people who smoke and those who don't smoke.

Spectrum Health Medical Oncologist, Dr. Manish Thakur, joins the Fox 17 Morning Mix via Zoom to explain the causes of lung cancer and, more importantly, how to lower your risk.

