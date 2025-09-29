Ludington to host inaugural "Ludington Lumber Days" festival

Ludington, Michigan was a lumber boom town in the late 1800s, also resulting in a population boom due to sawmill developments and shipping impacts among Great Lakes commerce.

In recognition of its history, the city is celebrating those lumber roots with the first annual Ludington Lumber Days, a festival themed with lumberjack events and activities for all ages. This year's festival will last from October 3 through 5 across various spots in the city.

Events kick off on Friday at the Mason County Research Center featuring a lumber history photo exhibition and tours of the Mason County Historical Society Archives. A bar crawl will also take place throughout downtown Ludington.

Saturday events begin with a Lumber Days Workout at Legacy Park, featuring log rolls, ax swings, stump jumping, and more. Other activities on Saturday include a kids craft station, Big Sable Point Lighthouse Tours, logging encampment re-enactment, a beer garden, and fall festival events at Ludington State Park.

More events are scheduled to take place at Ludington State Park on Sunday, and remember, a Michigan Recreation Passport is required to park inside Ludington State Park.

There is a lot to look forward to during this inaugural event! Ludington Area Convention & Visitors Bureau Executive Director Brandy Miller joined Todd on the couch to share more!

Visit pureludington.com for more information including tickets and a full schedule of events.

