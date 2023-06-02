Ludington celebrates 150th anniversary with Love Ludington Weekend, June 9-11

The city of Ludington is celebrating its 150 anniversary, and they're celebrating in a big way with Love Ludington Weekend on June 9-11.

While March 22 marked the official anniversary that Ludington was incorporated 150 years ago in 1873, Love Ludington Weekend is a public event for visitors and locals to celebrate Ludington’s history.

Here is a complete list of events people can check out during the weekend of festivities:

Friday Evening Street Party

The weekend festivities kick off Friday, June 9, with a downtown street party 6 to 10:30 p.m. featuring live music, children’s games and activities, food vendors and fireworks. Scheduled events that evening:



5-7 p.m. – Budweiser Clydesdales on parade – Sponsored byLudington Beverage Co., an eight-horse Clydesdale hitch will parade through downtown for ceremonial beer deliveries to customers. At 6 p.m., the horses will stop at the main stage to kick off the street party. The hitch will be stationed for the public to view and photograph until 7 p.m.

– Sponsored byLudington Beverage Co., an eight-horse Clydesdale hitch will parade through downtown for ceremonial beer deliveries to customers. At 6 p.m., the horses will stop at the main stage to kick off the street party. The hitch will be stationed for the public to view and photograph until 7 p.m. 6 p.m. – Ice cream giveaway – House of Flavors will give out free scoops of birthday cake- flavored ice cream on Ludington Avenue near Robert Street to celebrate its 75th anniversary.

6-10 p.m. – Live music – Main stage at Ludington Ave. and James Street, headlined by Southern California’s top dance band, Pop Vinyl:

6 - 6:30 p.m. – Ludington High School Band 6:30 - 7:30 p.m. – Whiskey Rebels live band 7:30 - 8 p.m. – D.J. house music 8 - 10 p.m. – Pop Vinyl live band 10 p.m. – D.J. house music until fireworks

Main stage at Ludington Ave. and James Street, headlined by Southern California’s top dance band, Pop Vinyl: 10:15 p.m. (approximately) – Fireworks

Other events throughout the weekend include:

Putt-Putt Celebration – June 9 - 11, noon-10 p.m. daily. Ludington Area Jaycees Mini Golf Course. Golfing is $1.50 per-person all weekend, and each family receives a commemorative golf ball.

June 9 - 11, noon-10 p.m. daily. Ludington Area Jaycees Mini Golf Course. Golfing is $1.50 per-person all weekend, and each family receives a commemorative golf ball. Ludington Lakestride Races – June 10, 8 a.m., starting at Stearns Park. The 43rd annual race series features a half marathon, 10K and 5K.

Historic Homes Walking Tours – June 10 & 11 at 1 and 2 p.m., from Mason County Research Center (arrive 10 minutes early). Take a one-hour guided walking tour through Ludington’s newly designated historic district while meeting important characters from Ludington’s history — William Jennings Bryan; Antoine, Kate, and Charles Cartier; Marshall Butters; and others brought to life by first-person interpreters. Saturday tours will be of home exteriors; Sunday tours will go into historic Bed and Breakfasts (common areas only). $20 per person (up to 20 people per tour).

Clydesdales on parade/display – June 10 & 11. On June 10 from 5-7 p.m. at Loomis Street Boat Launch, the eight-horse hitch will parade north along Lakeshore Drive and through Stearns Park Beach, returning to the lot for the public to view/photograph. The Clydesdales make a final appearance June 11, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Mason County Fairgrounds for photographs.

– June 10 & 11. On June 10 from 5-7 p.m. at Loomis Street Boat Launch, the eight-horse hitch will parade north along Lakeshore Drive and through Stearns Park Beach, returning to the lot for the public to view/photograph. The Clydesdales make a final appearance June 11, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Mason County Fairgrounds for photographs. BADGER Birthday Bash – June 10, 6:30-9 p.m. at Maritime Heritage Park (next to Port of Ludington Maritime Museum). Celebrate the BADGER’s 70th birthday while watching the ship come into port with cake, live music from Road Less Traveled and yard games. Donate an item to Lakeshore Children’s Advocacy Center at the event to be entered into a drawing to win round-trip tickets on the BADGER.

Most events are free, but some require paid admission. Discover the complete list of activities at Ludington150.com and Facebook.com/ludington150.