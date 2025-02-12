Love to Laugh? Magician Trino has Valentine's Weekend Amaze and Amuse shows

Love to laugh? This Valentine's Day Weekend is the perfect time to get a ticket to an upcoming Amaze and Amuse show at Wealthy Theater!

Local magician Trino will be joined by special guest magician "Just Joe" Chasney from Detroit for two shows on Saturday, Feb. 15.

Plus, if you arrive early you can see some exclusive close-up magic from sleight-of-hand artist Tyler Grey before the show.

Amaze and Amuse shows occur monthly at Wealthy Theatre, with each performance featuring Trino alongside a different special guest act.

Purchase tickets at grcmc.org.

