Love For Lily: Hope for PDCD fundraiser returns to raise awareness and hope for rare disease

In April 2024, Lily Cieslinski was diagnosed with Pyruvate Dehydrogenase Complex Deficiency (PDCD), a neurodegenerative disease impairing the body's ability to break down carbohydrates. Ever since Lily's diagnosis, her parents, Andrew and Holly, have been on a mission to raise awareness and funding to find a cure for Lily and other children impacted by PDCD.

The Cieslinski family is hosting the second-annual "Love For Lily: Hope for PDCD" fundraiser on Sunday, May 4 at 11 A.M. at the Fulton Street Market. The event is free to attend, featuring food trucks, arts and crafts, artisan vendors, and raffles. All proceeds will benefit the Hope for PDCD Foundation.

In June 2024, the Cieslinskis hosted the first-annual "Love For Lily: Hope for PDCD" fundraiser and raised over $50,000 for the Hope for PDCD Foundation.

For more information, look for the event on Facebook.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok