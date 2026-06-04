Love For Lily: Hope for PDCD fundraiser returns for third year

Lily Cieslinski was diagnosed with Pyruvate Dehydrogenase Complex Deficiency (PDCD) in April 20224. It is a neurodegenerative disease which affects the body's ability to break down carbohydrates, and there is no cure. Since her diagnoses, Lily's parents Andrew and Holly have raised awareness and funding to find a cure not just for Lily, but for other children affected by PDCD.

In June 2024, the Cieslinskis hosted the first "Love For Lily: Hope for PDCD" fundraiser and raised over $50,000. Since then, they have raised over $80,000 in PDCD research, and the event returns for a third year on June 7 at the Fulton Street Market from 11 A.M. to 4 P.M.

During the event, guests can shop from artisan and handmade vendors, enjoy meals from food trucks, and sip drinks from beer and wine tents. Live music and performers will be held throughout the afternoon, and there will be a kids activity area available as well.

The event will also feature raffle prizes, and all proceeds will benefit the Hope for PDCD Foundation.

Adam and Holly returned to the Morning Mix to talk about the event's growth and how the community can get involved.

For more information, look for the event on Facebook.

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