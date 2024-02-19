Love Barbie? Check out this new exhibit at Ferris State University

2023 was the year of the Barbie, with the Blockbuster movie creating its own movement from fashion to music. However, Barbie has been a famous toy that's been around since the 1950s, and she comes with her fair share of controversy.

Ferris State University Fine Arts Gallery is showcasing the history of Barbie and its many controversies over the years in its latest exhibit, Much Ado About Barbie.

Much Ado About Barbie aims to celebrate the impact of the recent film and explore the evolution of Barbie since her introduction by Mattel in 1959. Barbie represents both progress and controversy as her character has evolved to address the criticisms and changing societal norms of Western culture while remaining a symbol of imagination and aspiration for generations.

The exhibit will be open now through February 28, Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.