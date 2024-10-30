Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

WNBA legend Maya Moore Irons spent many years dominating the basketball courts with national titles in college and four WNB Championships. However, it's the criminal justice system and speaking up for the innocent that drives her today.

The former athlete shares a powerful story involving her and her husband, Jonathan, in a new book, Love and Justice: A Story of Triumph on Two Different Courts. Maya and Jonathan share the behind-the-scenes journey of their trials, triumphs, and the faith that gave them the courage to persevere and shaped them into who they are today, individually and as a couple.

Basketball icon Maya Moore Irons met her now-husband Jonathan the summer before college. At the time, Jonathan was serving a 50-year prison sentence after being arrested as a teenager for a shooting and burglary; a crime he didn’t commit. At that time, it would have been impossible for Maya to know how their story would unfold–that they would fall in love, she would leave her groundbreaking athletic career in sports to help get his conviction overturned, or that they would both find a sense of purpose through those experiences–all the while relying on their strong foundation of belief in God.

The Irons’ have a social justice nonprofit – Win with Justice - to educate the public about the excessive harm that prosecutors have in maintaining and expanding mass incarceration and the harm it brings to low-income areas, especially those in Brown and Black communities.

Love and Justice is available wherever books are sold.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok