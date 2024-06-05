Looking for work? West Michigan Works! hosting Career Fair Carnivals throughout June

Everyone loves a carnival, and it's even better when people walk away with the prize of a new career. West Michigan Works is hoping to achieve this for many people across West Michigan looking for work at their Career Fair Carnivals this summer.

West Michigan Works! and its Discover Manufacturing and the Agribusiness Talent Councils are hosting a series of Career Fair Carnivals throughout West Michigan, offering free food, family-friendly activities, job seeker resources, and onsite interviews.

Attendees can also explore industry career paths and community resources available to help them enter these high-demand industries. In addition to resources and interviews, the events will feature free food vouchers and various family-friendly activities, including an inflatable obstacle course, a glitter tattoo artist, carnival games, and a balloon animal artist.

Career fairs will take place at the following dates and locations:



Wednesday, June 5 , from 4-7 p.m. at Grand Rapids Community College, Leslie E. Tassell MTEC, 622 Godfrey Ave. SW in Grand Rapids

, from 4-7 p.m. at Grand Rapids Community College, Leslie E. Tassell MTEC, 622 Godfrey Ave. SW in Grand Rapids Tuesday, June 11 , from 4-7 p.m. at Montcalm Community College, 1325 Yellow Jacket Dr. in Greenville

, from 4-7 p.m. at Montcalm Community College, 1325 Yellow Jacket Dr. in Greenville Tuesday, June 18, from 4-7 p.m. at Muskegon Community College, 221 S. Quarterline Rd. in Muskegon

from 4-7 p.m. at Muskegon Community College, 221 S. Quarterline Rd. in Muskegon Tuesday, June 25, from 4-7 p.m. at GRCC Lakeshore Campus, 12335 James St. in Holland

When attending, be sure to bring an updated copy of a resume, and dress sharp!

