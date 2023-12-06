Looking for fun during the holiday break? Head to the Gerald R. Ford Museum

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of FOX 17.

There are many interesting places and attractions to entertain holiday guests or to find refuge from the colder months.

The Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum is one of those places where there is something for guests of all ages to enjoy, not to mention all of the fun is in the warm indoors. There's no better time to visit, especially with the upcoming 50th Anniversary Exhibit of Gerald R Ford's Vice Presidency.

The temporary exhibit honors the 50th anniversary of Gerald R. Ford’s vice presidency. With Ford as a starting point, the exhibit explores the history of the office from the nation’s founding to the present moment. Using historic artifacts including head-of-state gifts, campaign memorabilia, and personal materials, the exhibit highlights the stories and experiences of specific Vice Presidents, focusing on those who—like Ford—unexpectedly rose to the Presidency.

The museum will also be hosting a holiday train exhibit that includes many nods to Gerald R. Ford’s life in Grand Rapids, including South High School, Bill’s Place Diner, the Quonset Hut used in his congressional campaign, and a replica of the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum. Visiting the train is free, but tickets are needed to visit the galleries.