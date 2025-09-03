Look Up! Wayland's Hot Air Balloonfest returns this weekend

Nissa Smith lost her mom to suicide in 2007. Turning pain into purpose, Nissa established 4 One 2 Cares, a non-profit raising awareness for suicide prevention and mental health advocacy.

One of the events 4 One 2 Cares hosts, the Wayland Hot Air Balloonfest, is returning this weekend to Calkins Field in Wayland. The festival runs from 4 P.M. to 9 P.M. on Friday, September 5 and 11 A.M. to 10 P.M. on Saturday, September 6.

A kids carnival, car show, vendors, live music, food trucks, and pilot meet-and-greets will be available. An inflatable costume fun run will take place Saturday afternoon. Hot air balloons will also fill the skies.

Tickets for the event are $5 per person, with guests three and under as well as veterans and active military members are free. Parking is $10 cash, and no ATM will be present on the site. Guests are encouraged to bring their own blankets and chairs, and no pets outside of service animals are allowed on festival grounds.

Nissa, along with Anthony Winters, visited the Morning Mix to talk about the event.

Visit waylandballoonfest.com for more information. You can follow 4 One 2 Cares on Facebook.

