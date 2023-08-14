Lonny's testimony of how he got rid of chronic back pain thanks to Total Health Chiropractic

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

If you've ever tweaked your back just slightly, you're well aware of how debilitating it can be. While the pain goes away for most, others live with that pain for years with no relief.

For those who can't get rid of the chronic pain, they turn to Dr. Miller at Total Health Chiropractic for the non-surgical, non-invasive approach to healing so they can get back to loving life again.

Watch the interview above to hear Lonny's story of how he found relief at Total Health Chiropractic after years of frustration and failed treatments elsewhere.

The DRX 9000, a special piece of equipment used to heal chronic pain, can help relieve the following conditions:



Back Pain

Neck Pain

Sciatica

Herniated and/or Bulging Discs

Degenerative Disc Disease

Spinal Stenosis

Failed Neck or Back Surgery

Total Health Chiropractic is offering a special discount for new patients. They're offering a $49 new patient consultation & examination with a BONUS: The First 6 callers get a hydro bed session.

Learn more or schedule a consultation by visiting thchiro.com or call Call (616) 828-0861.