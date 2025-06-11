Long Road Distillers releases "Asparagin" made from Michigan-grown asparagus

Did you know that asparagus is one of Michigan's leading spring crops? Long Road Distillers has taken that local agriculture and turned it into their latest limited-edition spirit, "Asparagin".

Featuring dill, tarragon, chive, capers, lemon peel, hand-harvested juniper from Beaver Island, and fresh asparagus grown in Mears, Asparagin celebrates its local roots while providing a twist to your next cocktail.

Watch the video above to see Todd and Michelle discuss the product with Long Road Distillers owner Kyle VanStrein.

To learn more, visit longroaddistillers.com.

