Local woman inspiring others after overcoming major health hurdles

ZEELAND, Mi. — We all get one body, and it's up to us to love it, care for it, and treat it like the temple it is. However, that takes work, time, thought, and dedication.

Sometimes bodies fail, but a local woman is inspiring others to fight back. She's winning life despite her medical conditions, and she is showing others they can win too despite incredible obstacles.

When Amanda Villarreal was born, the skin on her left side looked burnt from the neck down to her foot. While doctors had struggled to diagnose her condition, at 6 months old, she was diagnosed with Klippel-Trenaunay Syndrome, or KTS.

Due to KTS, her entire left side is darker in color and smaller than her right. Villarreal's left arm and leg are an inch and a half smaller than her right side and the circumference of her arm, leg, and hip are smaller on her left side.

Villarreal was just 12 years old when she had the doctor's appointment that changed her life. Doctors said she would lose her left leg to amputation, may not be able to have kids, and should stop all physical activity.

Despite what the doctors said, Villarreal decided to beat the odds and change her future. Leading up to her adulthood, she surpassed all struggles and obstacles that led her to pursue a career in health and wellness by starting her own business, AVWellness.

Over the last 25 years, she's helped hundreds of people transform their health. Just like Villarreal did with her own life, she wants to show others how to overcome obstacles and that fitness/nutrition/wellness can be life-changing.

To see a complete workout schedule and learn more about any upcoming events, head to avwellness.com.