Local students develop media skills and U.S. history through NexGen Media GR

NexGen Media GR empowers youth through storytelling, civic engagement, and media in Grand Rapids. In partnership with local schools and organizations, NexGen kids learn about the industries of broadcasting and communications with hands-on training.

NexGen has launched the "Voices of the Future" program in commemoration of America250, where student-lead storytelling takes the helm in the form of original content that focus on the United States' history and future. Students have even had the opportunity to interview U.S. Representative Hillary Scholten!

It was a full couch on the Morning Mix as NexGen Media GR executive director Dione Boles sat down with Michelle, along with students Camelo Burts, Drew Hill, and J Bryce Whitfield to talk about the program and how other West Michigan students can get involved!

Visit nexgenmediagr.org to learn more.

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